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Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Slate Grocery REIT logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Slate Grocery REIT declared a monthly dividend of C$0.072 per share payable to holders of record on May 15, with an ex-dividend date of April 30 and an annualized yield of 5.3%.
  • Shares traded at C$16.18 (12‑month range C$13.72–C$16.47) with a market cap of about C$958.9M and a P/E of 23.94.
  • The REIT shows high leverage and low liquidity—debt‑to‑equity of 133.42 and a current ratio of 0.09—while recent quarterly revenue was C$71.79M with a net margin of 16.33%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

TSE SGR.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 68,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,265. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.72 and a 12 month high of C$16.47. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.38. The company has a market cap of C$958.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$229.28 EPS for the quarter. Slate Grocery REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 16.33%.The company had revenue of C$71.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slate Grocery REIT will post 1.8853755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust focused on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in the United States of America with an emphasis on grocery-anchored retail properties. The company's properties include Bloomingdale Plaza, Errol Plaza, Meres Town Center, Oak Hill Village, Salerno Village Square, and many more.

Read More

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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