Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

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Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

TSE SGR.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 68,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,265. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.72 and a 12 month high of C$16.47. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.38. The company has a market cap of C$958.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$229.28 EPS for the quarter. Slate Grocery REIT had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 16.33%.The company had revenue of C$71.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slate Grocery REIT will post 1.8853755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust focused on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in the United States of America with an emphasis on grocery-anchored retail properties. The company's properties include Bloomingdale Plaza, Errol Plaza, Meres Town Center, Oak Hill Village, Salerno Village Square, and many more.

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