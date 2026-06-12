Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) COO Sells $79,762.08 in Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) COO Shannon Lucas sold 4,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $79,762.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,118,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,153,102.72. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shannon Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Shannon Lucas sold 19,058 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $324,557.74.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Shannon Lucas sold 22,548 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $427,284.60.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shannon Lucas sold 18,279 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $343,279.62.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Shannon Lucas sold 27,000 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $512,190.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Shannon Lucas sold 45,000 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $857,700.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Shannon Lucas sold 26,692 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $502,877.28.

On Monday, May 11th, Shannon Lucas sold 9,000 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $168,840.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Shannon Lucas sold 17,141 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $322,422.21.

On Monday, May 4th, Shannon Lucas sold 6,647 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $125,495.36.

On Friday, May 1st, Shannon Lucas sold 8,450 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $158,606.50.

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Slide Insurance Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:SLDE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 582,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,967. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.64. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $389.28 million during the quarter. Slide Insurance had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 48.38%. Equities analysts predict that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slide Insurance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLDE shares. Texas Capital raised Slide Insurance to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Slide Insurance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Slide Insurance from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Slide Insurance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Slide Insurance has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLDE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slide Insurance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Slide Insurance by 3,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the third quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Slide Insurance Company Profile

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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