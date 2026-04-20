Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Insider Sells $218,137.50 in Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) insider Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $218,137.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,662.50. This trade represents a 56.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Paul Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 8,750 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $166,250.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 10,000 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $202,500.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $202,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $202,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $213,862.50.

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Slide Insurance Stock Performance

SLDE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slide Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slide Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Slide Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Slide Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Slide Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,471,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Slide Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Slide Insurance from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Slide Insurance to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLDE

About Slide Insurance

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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