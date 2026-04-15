SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Price Down 5.2% - Here's Why

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $20.8960. 272,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,706,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLM from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised SLM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLM

SLM Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.43 million. SLM had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 34.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. SLM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. SLM's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SLM by 11.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,315 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, operating as Sallie Mae Bank, is a leading U.S.-based consumer banking company specializing in education financing and related banking products. The company provides a range of private student loans for undergraduate and graduate studies, Parent PLUS loans, and specialized financing for career and certificate programs. In addition to its core lending services, Sallie Mae offers deposit products including savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and credit cards tailored to students and young adults.

Founded in 1972 as the Student Loan Marketing Association—a government-sponsored enterprise—Sallie Mae was privatized in 2004 and has since focused on expanding its private education loan offerings and digital banking solutions.

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