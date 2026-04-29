Small Cap Consu Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BWMX

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Free Report) - Analysts at Small Cap Consu decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research note issued on Friday, April 24th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's FY2027 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.19 million for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a return on equity of 89.15% and a net margin of 8.19%.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWMX

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Stock Performance

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $626.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

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