Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now - May 9th

Innodata, Rackspace Technology, POET Technologies, Redwire, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically valued between about $300 million and $2 billion. For stock market investors, these companies can offer higher growth potential than larger firms, but they also tend to be more volatile and carry greater risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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Innodata (INOD)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INOD

Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXT

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POET

Redwire (RDW)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDW

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

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