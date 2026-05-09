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Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Innodata logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five small-cap stocks to watch on May 9: Innodata, Rackspace Technology, POET Technologies, Redwire, and Spring Valley Acquisition. These names were flagged because they had the highest dollar trading volume among small-cap stocks in recent days.
  • Innodata and Rackspace Technology stood out for their exposure to fast-growing tech themes. Innodata focuses on AI data preparation and model integration, while Rackspace provides multicloud managed services and cloud-native professional services.
  • POET Technologies and Redwire represent more specialized growth areas. POET develops opto-electronic solutions using its Optical Interposer platform, and Redwire supplies critical space infrastructure and components for government and commercial customers.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Innodata.

Innodata, Rackspace Technology, POET Technologies, Redwire, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically valued between about $300 million and $2 billion. For stock market investors, these companies can offer higher growth potential than larger firms, but they also tend to be more volatile and carry greater risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Innodata (INOD)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INOD

Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXT

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POET

Redwire (RDW)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDW

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Innodata Right Now?

Before you consider Innodata, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Innodata wasn't on the list.

While Innodata currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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