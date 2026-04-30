Small Cap Stocks To Research - April 30th

AltC Acquisition, Akanda, Huachen AI Parking Management Technology, Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares, Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares, Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares, and Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically defined by index providers as roughly $300 million to $2 billion—calculated as the company’s share price times its outstanding shares (definitions vary by market and over time). Investors view small caps as higher-risk, higher-growth opportunities than large caps, often showing greater volatility and lower liquidity but the potential for faster earnings expansion and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts: Sign Up

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Akanda (AKAN)

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKAN

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology (HCAI)

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides smart parking solutions and equipment structural parts. The company products include structural parts, garage structural parts, materials such as customized steel and load bearing steel plates for cubic parking equipment, railroad accessories and other products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCAI

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (AMZU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZU

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL)

Read Our Latest Research Report on GGLL

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on METU

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUU

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AltC Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AltC Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While AltC Acquisition currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here