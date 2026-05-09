Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $4.76. Smart Sand shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 270,573 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Smart Sand from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SND

Smart Sand Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 million, a PE ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%.

Smart Sand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd.

Smart Sand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Smart Sand

In other Smart Sand news, Director Francis Michael Porcelli sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 869,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,493,621.20. This trade represents a 14.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock worth $1,485,250. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 625.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,637 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 99,706 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 207,723 shares of the company's stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 126,848 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 42,077 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc NASDAQ: SND is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company's primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand's operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

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