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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Technical breakout: SmartCentres' shares moved above their 50-day moving average (C$27.40), trading as high as C$28.54 and last at C$28.14 on a volume of 342,084 shares.
  • Balance-sheet and valuation: The REIT has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a P/E of 19.05 with a beta of 0.75, but a high debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88 and very low liquidity (current ratio 0.17, quick ratio 0.10).
  • Business profile: SmartCentres is a Canadian integrated commercial and residential REIT with about 174 properties, developing mixed-use communities under its SmartLiving residential brand.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.40 and traded as high as C$28.54. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$28.14, with a volume of 342,084 shares traded.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.72.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a canadian fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with approximately 174 strategically located properties in communities across the country. The company is developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it's wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving.

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