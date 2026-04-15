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SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
SMC logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded SMC from a "strong-buy" to a "hold" rating in a research note issued Monday.
  • SMC reported quarterly EPS of $0.22 (vs. $0.19 consensus) and revenue of $1.36 billion, with a net margin of 19.41% and return on equity of 7.80%.
  • The stock opened at $22.88, trades in a 52‑week range of $14.30–$25.03, and has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion with a P/E ratio of 27.24.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SMC Stock Down 0.2%

SMC stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. SMC has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 billion. SMC had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, research analysts expect that SMC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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