Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Zelman & Associates

Equities researchers at Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates' price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the company's previous close.

SDHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.58.

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Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SDHC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.34. 3,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,970. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $686.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $260.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith Douglas Homes

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, Director George Ervin Perdue III purchased 20,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $249,081.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,592.68. This trade represents a 50.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $268,607. Insiders own 82.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,025 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,279,357 shares of the company's stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

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