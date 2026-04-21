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Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Price Down 1.9% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Smiths Group logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • SMGZY fell 1.9% in mid-day trading to $34.82 with about 23,949 shares changing hands, roughly 13% below its average daily volume.
  • Analyst views are mixed — Citigroup reiterated a "buy" and Berenberg upgraded to "strong-buy" while Zacks cut to "strong sell," leaving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy".
  • The company shows solid liquidity and low leverage with a current ratio of 2.18, quick ratio of 1.56 and debt-to-equity of 0.31, and the stock sits just above its 50-day ($34.27) and 200-day ($33.82) moving averages.
  • Interested in Smiths Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Smiths Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SMGZY - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $34.82. Approximately 23,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 27,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut Smiths Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Smiths Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMGZY

Smiths Group Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82.

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc, headquartered in London, is a diversified engineering firm with roots dating back to 1851. Over its long history, the company has evolved from a manufacturer of timepieces into a provider of critical components and systems for industries ranging from energy and natural resources to healthcare and security. Smiths Group is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade over-the-counter under the symbol SMGZY.

The company operates through four principal divisions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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