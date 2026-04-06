Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Director Michael Speiser Sells 50,338 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) Director Michael Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,594.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,356,781.16. This represents a 63.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.65. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,333.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

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Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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