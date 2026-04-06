Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 1.8% - What's Next?

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.24 and last traded at $149.1460. 5,658,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,979,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.85.

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Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Snowflake from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a "buy" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.62.

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $173.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.65. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $445,596.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 533,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,699,314.94. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $8,818,714.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,297,044.84. This represents a 62.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 543,572 shares of company stock worth $101,311,456 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 29.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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