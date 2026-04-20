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Social Media Stocks To Follow Today - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Strive logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Strive (ASST), JOYY (YY), and Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) as the Social Media stocks with the highest dollar trading volume recently and the ones to watch today.
  • Strive (ASST) provides social-media marketing and community server management across platforms like Discord and TikTok, offering investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
  • JOYY (YY) operates multiple video and messaging platforms (Bigo Live, Likee, imo, Hago, Shopline) focused on live streaming and short-form video, while Trump Media (DJT) runs TRUTH Social and related brands and was founded in March 2024.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Strive.

Strive, JOYY, and Trump Media & Technology Group are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating social networking platforms or services that enable user-generated content, online communities, and digital interactions. Investors assess them based on user growth and engagement, advertising and monetization trends, network effects and scalability, while weighing risks such as regulatory scrutiny, privacy issues, shifting user preferences, and valuation-driven volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

JOYY (YY)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YY

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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