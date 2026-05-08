Softcat (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases £156.42 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT - Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton bought 11 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,422 per share, with a total value of £156.42.

Graham Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Graham Charlton purchased 13 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,172 per share, for a total transaction of £152.36.

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Softcat Trading Down 0.6%

SCT traded down GBX 8 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,427. 29,416,563 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,708. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.53. Softcat plc has a one year low of GBX 1,083 and a one year high of GBX 1,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,241.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,351.62.

Softcat (LON:SCT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 36.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Softcat had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Softcat plc will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCT. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,210 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,908.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Softcat

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.

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