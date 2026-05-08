Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Softcat (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases £156.42 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Softcat logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Softcat director Graham Charlton purchased 11 shares on May 7 at GBX 1,422 per share (total £156.42), adding to a Feb 9 purchase of 13 shares at GBX 1,172 (£152.36), indicating ongoing insider purchases.
  • Market movement and outlook: SCT slid 0.6% to GBX 1,427 on unusually high volume (29,416,563 vs. a 3,064,708 average), with a market cap of £2.8bn, a PE of 20.36, and an analyst consensus of "Moderate Buy" with an average target of GBX 1,908.89.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Softcat plc (LON:SCT - Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton bought 11 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,422 per share, with a total value of £156.42.

Graham Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 9th, Graham Charlton purchased 13 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,172 per share, for a total transaction of £152.36.

Softcat Trading Down 0.6%

SCT traded down GBX 8 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,427. 29,416,563 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,708. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.53. Softcat plc has a one year low of GBX 1,083 and a one year high of GBX 1,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,241.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,351.62.

Softcat (LON:SCT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 36.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Softcat had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Softcat plc will post 60.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCT. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,210 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Softcat presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,908.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Softcat

Softcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations. It also offers public cloud, collaboration, connectivity, data centre and private cloud, devices, and financial solution services. In addition, the company provides IT asset management, lifecycle solutions, modern management, security, software licensing, supply chain operation, and virtual desktop and application.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Softcat (LON:SCT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Softcat Right Now?

Before you consider Softcat, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Softcat wasn't on the list.

While Softcat currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
These Credit Cards Are Dominating 2026 — Here’s Why
These Credit Cards Are Dominating 2026 — Here’s Why
From FinanceBuzz (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines