SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEDG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $30.40.

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SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of SEDG traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $40.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 251,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,555. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,033,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 38,511 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,210,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $121,471,000 after purchasing an additional 655,925 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key SolarEdge Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SolarEdge Technologies this week:

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Further Reading

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