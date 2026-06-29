Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 26.70% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Glj Research began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.18.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE SEI opened at $76.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $86.19.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Aj Teague purchased 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.98 per share, for a total transaction of $200,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,158.80. This represents a 33.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $378,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,267,866.32. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock worth $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,797,000 after buying an additional 1,116,794 shares in the last quarter. Advent International L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,246,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,864,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,050,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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