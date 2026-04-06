Soleno Therapeutics' (SLNO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $123.00. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price indicates a potential upside of 1.56% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLNO. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 target price on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.10.

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Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $12.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. 33,562,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,771. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.94 and a beta of -2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 52.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 140,779 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,577,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,258,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,554.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 280,296 shares of the company's stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 263,359 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,348,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 824,514 shares of the company's stock worth $55,737,000 after buying an additional 209,681 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Soleno Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Neurocrine agreed to acquire Soleno for $53.00 per share in cash, valuing the company at roughly $2.9B; the deal highlights VYKAT XR's strategic and commercial value and is the primary catalyst lifting SLNO shares. Read More.

Neurocrine agreed to acquire Soleno for $53.00 per share in cash, valuing the company at roughly $2.9B; the deal highlights VYKAT XR's strategic and commercial value and is the primary catalyst lifting SLNO shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major financial press and wire services confirmed the transaction (additional independent coverage), increasing deal credibility and investor confidence that the cash takeover will proceed through standard regulatory and shareholder approvals. Read More.

Major financial press and wire services confirmed the transaction (additional independent coverage), increasing deal credibility and investor confidence that the cash takeover will proceed through standard regulatory and shareholder approvals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Trading in SLNO was briefly halted ahead of the announcement for “news pending,” which is consistent with a planned deal release and explains the pre‑market volatility; a conference call from Neurocrine was scheduled to discuss transaction details. (News halt entry reported 06:55 AM.)

Trading in SLNO was briefly halted ahead of the announcement for “news pending,” which is consistent with a planned deal release and explains the pre‑market volatility; a conference call from Neurocrine was scheduled to discuss transaction details. (News halt entry reported 06:55 AM.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class action lawsuits and investor‑rights firms are actively pursuing claims related to prior disclosures around DCCR/VYKAT XR launch disruptions (class period cited Mar 26–Nov 4, 2025). These suits could lead to recovery actions or attempts to extract higher consideration, potentially complicating closing or increasing transaction costs. Read More.

Multiple securities class action lawsuits and investor‑rights firms are actively pursuing claims related to prior disclosures around DCCR/VYKAT XR launch disruptions (class period cited Mar 26–Nov 4, 2025). These suits could lead to recovery actions or attempts to extract higher consideration, potentially complicating closing or increasing transaction costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder investigation by Halper Sadeh LLC is probing whether Soleno’s board obtained a fair price for shareholders — such probes often precede litigation seeking a higher bid or other remedies and can create deal uncertainty. Read More.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company's scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

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