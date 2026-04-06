Soleno Therapeutics Soars as Neurocrine Unveils $2.9B All-Cash Buyout at $53 a Share

Neurocrine Biosciences executives outlined plans to acquire Soleno Therapeutics NASDAQ: SLNO in an all-cash transaction that they said would add a newly launched rare-disease medicine and accelerate Neurocrine’s revenue growth and portfolio diversification strategy.

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Deal terms and strategic rationale

On a conference call, Neurocrine CEO Kyle Gano said the company entered into a definitive agreement under which Neurocrine, through a subsidiary, will commence a cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Soleno at $53 per share, for a total enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. Gano said the transaction is not subject to a financing condition and will be funded with cash on hand, with Neurocrine planning “to optimize our capital structure by taking on a modest level of pre-payable debt.”

Gano characterized Soleno as “an exceptional strategic and financial fit,” arguing the acquisition reinforces Neurocrine’s focus on “therapies that are transformative for patients.” He said the addition of Soleno’s product would “immediately increase” Neurocrine’s top-line revenue growth and support sustained growth and value creation.

VYKAT XR launch performance and product profile

Samir Siddhanti, Neurocrine’s vice president of strategy and business development, said Soleno’s product VYKAT XR was approved by the FDA in March 2025 and launched in the U.S. in the second quarter. Siddhanti said the launch generated $190 million in 2025 revenue for Soleno, including $92 million in the fourth quarter, which he said reflected strong physician adoption and the product’s impact on patients and caregivers.

Neurocrine executives repeatedly described VYKAT XR as a first-in-class treatment for hyperphagia associated with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). Siddhanti said PWS is a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder affecting approximately 10,000 people in the United States and that its defining feature is hyperphagia, which he described as “a chronic and life-threatening condition” involving persistent hunger, compulsive food-seeking behavior, and significant quality-of-life impacts.

Siddhanti said VYKAT XR is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperphagia in patients with PWS, positioning it to play a central role in treatment. Gano said Neurocrine believes the drug has “blockbuster potential” based on the patient population size, unmet need, and what he called a strong intellectual property estate.

Commercial execution: education, community reach, and access

Chief Commercial Officer Eric Benevich said Neurocrine plans to build on Soleno’s early work and emphasized education as a key lever to expand utilization. Benevich said providers need to understand that hyperphagia is not only “insatiable hunger,” but also includes behavioral aspects such as preoccupation with food and food-seeking behaviors, along with serious potential consequences including morbid obesity and even risks such as gastric rupture or choking.

Discussing market reach, Benevich said that while there are “centers and some practices that have a concentration” of PWS patients, there is also a “long tail” of patients cared for in community practices. He added that many patients may only see their endocrinologist once or twice per year, making it important for the therapy to be “top of mind” during those interactions.

On reimbursement, Benevich said Neurocrine’s diligence indicated “access has been really great,” with the majority of patients either commercially insured or covered via Medicaid—similar to the payer mix Neurocrine sees in congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). He said 2025 showed a “very high rate of reimbursed prescriptions,” including reauthorizations, and added that payers appear to recognize the severity of hyperphagia in PWS.

Safety, persistence, and intellectual property

In response to questions about safety and long-term persistence, Gano said Neurocrine’s diligence included reviewing more than “50 years of diazoxide safety, tolerability and efficacy data,” alongside placebo-controlled and open-label extension data. He said Soleno had patients on medicine for “over four and a half years” leading up to the NDA review and that Neurocrine has “great confidence” in the therapy’s safety, tolerability, and efficacy, calling the risk-benefit profile “quite favorable” for a serious disease.

Addressing monitoring considerations, Gano said key issues include “fluid retention and hyperglycemia,” which he described as monitorable and reversible by discontinuation or dose adjustment. He also stressed that VYKAT XR is “not a medicine for weight loss,” but rather one that treats hyperphagia; he added that starting patients younger at a lower BMI could help maintain weight over time.

Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Keswani reinforced that the medication targets a defining symptom—hyperphagic or food-seeking behaviors—with a major impact on patients and families “completely independent of weight.” He said Neurocrine was reassured by clinical data showing weight gain was prevented and reiterated comfort with the risk-benefit profile.

On exclusivity, Gano said Neurocrine’s diligence found a “pretty robust patent estate” and stated the company believes it will have exclusivity “out to the mid-2040s.”

Financial impact, capital deployment, and geographic focus

Gano said Neurocrine expects the deal to be “immediately accretive to revenue growth in 2026.” CFO Matt Abernethy said the transaction is “immediately accretive post-close in 2026,” noting it is already generating cash and that Neurocrine will not issue shares because it is an all-cash transaction. Abernethy added that Neurocrine’s capital deployment strategy “is not going to change as a result of this,” and described the deal as “highly profitable immediately from day one.”

Regarding international expansion, Gano said Neurocrine has no current plans to launch VYKAT XR in Europe and that the company’s deal value and model “only contemplated the U.S. opportunity.” He said the decision was deliberate, emphasizing that “you only get one time to launch a medicine,” particularly in rare disease, and that Neurocrine’s focus is maintaining U.S. momentum. Asked about partnering ex-U.S. opportunities, Gano said the company will evaluate options over time and will continue to monitor the ongoing European review, but does not want to dilute commercial execution during integration.

In closing remarks, Gano said VYKAT XR “fits nicely” with Neurocrine’s other first-in-class medicines and reiterated his view that the product is “well on its way to becoming a blockbuster medicine,” with revenue durability he believes could extend into the mid-2040s.

About Soleno Therapeutics NASDAQ: SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company's scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

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