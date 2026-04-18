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Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Solera National Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Technical breakout: Solera National Bancorp crossed above its 50-day moving average (50‑day = $18.02) on Friday, trading as high as $18.90 and last at $18.79, up about 4.4% on light volume (284 shares).
  • Strong recent results and low valuation: The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.37 on $14.78M in revenue and trades at a low P/E of 3.51 with a market cap of roughly $80.8M.
  • Company profile and momentum: Solera is a small bank holding company offering commercial and consumer banking services, and its 200‑day moving average ($15.18) remains well below the current price, indicating upward momentum versus the longer-term trend.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Solera National Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and traded as high as $18.90. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $18.7933, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands.

Solera National Bancorp Trading Up 4.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services.

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