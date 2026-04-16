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Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Solid Power logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Gapped up: SLDP opened at $3.75 after closing at $3.26 and was last quoted at $3.3450, with heavy volume of about 7.42 million shares traded.
  • Mixed analyst sentiment: Two analysts rate SLDP a Buy, one Hold and one Sell, giving an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.
  • Weak fundamentals despite an EPS beat: The company reported a ($0.14) EPS that beat estimates by $0.02 but generated just $0.86M in revenue and a very negative net margin (‑429.54%); market cap is ~$740M and the 50‑day moving average ($3.30) sits below the 200‑day ($4.63).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.75. Solid Power shares last traded at $3.3450, with a volume of 7,421,638 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solid Power to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solid Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLDP

Solid Power Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $740.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 429.54%.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Solid Power by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,246 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Solid Power by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,289 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Solid Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 37,683 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Solid Power by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company's stock.

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc NASDAQ: SLDP is a Colorado-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) and aerospace industries. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Colorado Boulder, Solid Power has focused on advancing solid electrolytes and high-energy battery architectures to deliver improved safety, higher energy density and longer cycle life compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company's core offerings include multilayer solid-state battery cells that utilize sulfide-based solid electrolytes and high-capacity cathode materials.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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