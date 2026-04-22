Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock Price Up 11.9% - Time to Buy?

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP - Get Free Report) rose 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.9630. Approximately 5,378,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 5,445,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLDP has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Solid Power in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Solid Power in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Solid Power to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLDP

Solid Power Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.94.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 429.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Solid Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Power during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Power during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company's stock.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc NASDAQ: SLDP is a Colorado-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for the electric vehicle (EV) and aerospace industries. Founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University of Colorado Boulder, Solid Power has focused on advancing solid electrolytes and high-energy battery architectures to deliver improved safety, higher energy density and longer cycle life compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries.

The company's core offerings include multilayer solid-state battery cells that utilize sulfide-based solid electrolytes and high-capacity cathode materials.

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