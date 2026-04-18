Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Solidion Technology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Solidion Technology Stock Performance

STI opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.50. Solidion Technology has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Solidion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solidion Technology by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solidion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solidion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Solidion Technology Company Profile

Solidion Technology Inc engages in the development and supply of battery materials, components, cells, and selected module/pack technologies. Its products include advanced anode materials; three classes of solid-state batteries, including silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells; anode less lithium metal cells; and lithium-sulfur cells. The company was formerly known as Honeycomb Battery Company and changed its name to Solidion Technology Inc in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dayton, Ohio.

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