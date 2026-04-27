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Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Solitario Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Short interest surged 67.2% in April to 208,329 shares, equal to about 0.3% of shares outstanding and a days-to-cover ratio of 1.0 based on average daily volume.
  • Solitario shares traded around $0.86 (market cap $79.3M) with a 52-week range of $0.54–$0.98 and a negative P/E, reflecting the company’s exploration-stage profile.
  • HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating with a $1.20 target and the consensus is a "Moderate Buy"; institutional investors own about 18.23% of the stock with several recent stake changes.
  • Interested in Solitario Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL - Get Free Report) TSE: SLR was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 208,329 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 124,598 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 78,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.41. Solitario Resources has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of Solitario Resources in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solitario Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solitario Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solitario Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources during the third quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Solitario Resources by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,018 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34,415 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solitario Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solitario Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Solitario Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 610,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals in the Americas. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the firm targets copper, gold and silver through a combination of strategic acquisitions, grassroots exploration and joint-venture partnerships. Solitario's work spans the full project life cycle from early-stage target generation and permitting through advanced stage resource definition and prefeasibility studies.

The company's project portfolio includes a range of properties across North and South America.

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