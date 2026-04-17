Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Short Interest Update

Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,383,477 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 3,967,922 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,534,187 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "sell" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Solventum and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solventum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $90.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOLV

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of SOLV traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.29. The company had a trading volume of 134,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Solventum has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $88.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 1,475 shares of Solventum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $342,803.17. This represents a 41.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solventum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLV. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Solventum by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 370 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 339 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

Further Reading

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