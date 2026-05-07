Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Somnigroup International Price Performance

Shares of SGI opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $78.65. Somnigroup International has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Somnigroup International will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Somnigroup International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Somnigroup International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Somnigroup International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SGI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Somnigroup International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,429,208 shares of the company's stock worth $306,160,000 after acquiring an additional 232,953 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Somnigroup International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company's stock worth $303,552,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Somnigroup International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,022 shares of the company's stock worth $146,332,000 after acquiring an additional 205,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Somnigroup International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,844 shares of the company's stock worth $122,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Somnigroup International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,755 shares of the company's stock worth $105,239,000 after acquiring an additional 107,898 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

Further Reading

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