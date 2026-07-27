Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.83% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGI. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.14.

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Somnigroup International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Somnigroup International stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Somnigroup International has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $98.56.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.80%.The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Somnigroup International will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Somnigroup International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Somnigroup International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Somnigroup International by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Somnigroup International Company Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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