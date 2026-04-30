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Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Sonova logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Short interest down 20.9% — As of April 15 short interest fell to 2,468 shares from 3,122 on March 31, representing approximately 0.0% of shares sold short and a days-to-cover of 0.0 based on average daily volume.
  • Shares climbed 2.4% to $43.92 on Thursday with 69,039 shares traded (above average volume); the stock’s one-year range is $42.26–$68.76 and its 50/200-day SMAs are $47.15/$50.83.
  • Mixed analyst activity — recent upgrades from Zacks and BNP Paribas Exane and a Jefferies downgrade leave Sonova with an average MarketBeat rating of "Moderate Buy" (2 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 4 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,468 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 3,122 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sonova Stock Up 2.4%

SONVY traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $43.92. 69,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,869. Sonova has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $68.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONVY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Sonova from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Sonova from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonova from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Sonova

About Sonova

(Get Free Report)

Sonova AG OTCMKTS: SONVY is a Switzerland-based provider of hearing care solutions, headquartered in Stäfa. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of audiological products and related services aimed at improving hearing and communication for people with hearing loss. Its portfolio spans behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing instruments, wireless accessories and software solutions that enable connectivity with consumer devices and audiological fittings.

Sonova markets its products under several well-known brands, including Phonak and Unitron for hearing aids, and it is also associated with Advanced Bionics for cochlear implant systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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