Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,468 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 3,122 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

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Sonova Stock Up 2.4%

SONVY traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $43.92. 69,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,869. Sonova has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $68.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONVY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Sonova from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Sonova from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sonova from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Sonova

About Sonova

Sonova AG OTCMKTS: SONVY is a Switzerland-based provider of hearing care solutions, headquartered in Stäfa. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of audiological products and related services aimed at improving hearing and communication for people with hearing loss. Its portfolio spans behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing instruments, wireless accessories and software solutions that enable connectivity with consumer devices and audiological fittings.

Sonova markets its products under several well-known brands, including Phonak and Unitron for hearing aids, and it is also associated with Advanced Bionics for cochlear implant systems.

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