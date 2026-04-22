Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.26 and traded as low as $47.03. Sonova shares last traded at $47.08, with a volume of 30,518 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SONVY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sonova from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Sonova from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sonova from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONVY

Sonova Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova AG OTCMKTS: SONVY is a Switzerland-based provider of hearing care solutions, headquartered in Stäfa. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of audiological products and related services aimed at improving hearing and communication for people with hearing loss. Its portfolio spans behind-the-ear and in-the-ear hearing instruments, wireless accessories and software solutions that enable connectivity with consumer devices and audiological fittings.

Sonova markets its products under several well-known brands, including Phonak and Unitron for hearing aids, and it is also associated with Advanced Bionics for cochlear implant systems.

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