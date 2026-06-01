SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Insider Sells $24,750.00 in Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) insider Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $24,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 250,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,241,361. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Philippe Menu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $24,100.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Philippe Menu sold 608 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,161.60.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Philippe Menu sold 1,600 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $7,936.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Philippe Menu sold 4,400 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $20,944.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Philippe Menu sold 3,725 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $17,433.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Philippe Menu sold 1,931 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $9,152.94.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Philippe Menu sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $13,552.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Philippe Menu sold 2,400 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $11,688.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Philippe Menu sold 2,700 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $13,095.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Philippe Menu sold 608 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $2,912.32.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

NASDAQ SOPH opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $345.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.98. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOPH. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SOPH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,130.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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