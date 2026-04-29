Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

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Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.05. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFBC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sound Financial Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of Sound Community Bank, a community‐oriented financial institution headquartered in University Place, Washington. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a broad array of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout the Puget Sound region. Emphasizing relationship banking, Sound Financial Bancorp seeks to support local economic development by offering personalized service and community engagement.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a full spectrum of lending solutions.

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