SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Strong-Buy Rating

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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SOUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised SoundHound AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.93.

Read Our Latest Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.36 and a beta of 2.58. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Majid Emami sold 31,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $210,619.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 501,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,407,398.54. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 31,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $210,619.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 772,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,244,351.56. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,973 shares of company stock worth $2,091,110. Corporate insiders own 8.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 58,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about SoundHound AI

Here are the key news stories impacting SoundHound AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company launched OASYS, a self-learning, orchestrated "agentic" AI platform that packages its voice + agent capabilities for enterprise customers — a product that could accelerate enterprise deals and upsell across channels. SoundHound AI Introduces OASYS (GlobeNewswire)

Company launched OASYS, a self-learning, orchestrated "agentic" AI platform that packages its voice + agent capabilities for enterprise customers — a product that could accelerate enterprise deals and upsell across channels. Positive Sentiment: Entered a non-binding LOI with Richtech Robotics to integrate SoundHound’s voice/agentic AI into robotic service demos (live robotic beverage experience at NRA show) — showcases a commercialization route in hospitality/service robotics. Richtech & SoundHound LOI (GlobeNewswire)

Entered a non-binding LOI with Richtech Robotics to integrate SoundHound’s voice/agentic AI into robotic service demos (live robotic beverage experience at NRA show) — showcases a commercialization route in hospitality/service robotics. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets preview Q1 results (revenue/guide and margins will be watched closely) ahead of the report — these previews can amplify volatility around the print. SOUN Q1 Earnings: What To Expect (The Globe and Mail)

Analysts and outlets preview Q1 results (revenue/guide and margins will be watched closely) ahead of the report — these previews can amplify volatility around the print. Neutral Sentiment: Another Q1 preview lays out key metrics to watch (revenue growth, gross margins, and any updated FY guidance) — investors should treat pre-earnings commentary as a volatility catalyst. SOUN Q1 2026 Earnings Report Preview (Yahoo Finance)

Another Q1 preview lays out key metrics to watch (revenue growth, gross margins, and any updated FY guidance) — investors should treat pre-earnings commentary as a volatility catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage (trade outlets and roundup pieces) highlights OASYS and compares SoundHound with other AI opportunities — helps visibility but not an immediate revenue signal. Digital Transactions coverage

Industry coverage (trade outlets and roundup pieces) highlights OASYS and compares SoundHound with other AI opportunities — helps visibility but not an immediate revenue signal. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary and headlines point to a share-price pullback despite the OASYS announcement, indicating investors want to see tangible contracts/revenue before fully re-rating the stock. Stock Drops Despite OASYS (Blockonomi)

Some market commentary and headlines point to a share-price pullback despite the OASYS announcement, indicating investors want to see tangible contracts/revenue before fully re-rating the stock. Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals and execution risk: SoundHound remains unprofitable, with negative margins and return on equity — high beta and consensus negative EPS for the year mean shares are likely to be volatile if results or guidance miss expectations.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company's core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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