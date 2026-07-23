Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $12.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.68. The stock had a trading volume of 487,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.17. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $88.73 and a twelve month high of $223.88.

Southern Copper shares are going to split on Tuesday, August 11th. The 1.012-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 10th.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Southern Copper's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Southern Copper's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $127.00 to $131.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $148.60.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,807 shares in the company, valued at $321,320.74. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404 shares of company stock valued at $74,108. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,483,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,788 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Southern Copper

Here are the key news stories impacting Southern Copper this week:

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation NYSE: SCCO is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper's operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

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