Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Southern Copper logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Southern Copper beat earnings expectations for the quarter, reporting EPS of $2.01 versus the $1.95 consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $4.29 billion, slightly below forecasts, but still marked a 40.6% increase from a year earlier.
  • The company announced a higher quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, up from $1.00 previously, for an annualized payout of $4.40 and a 2.4% yield. The dividend is payable on August 27 to shareholders of record on August 11.
  • Southern Copper also disclosed a 1.012-for-1 stock split scheduled for August 11. Meanwhile, analysts remain cautious overall, with MarketBeat showing an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $148.60.
  • Five stocks we like better than Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $12.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.68. The stock had a trading volume of 487,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.17. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $88.73 and a twelve month high of $223.88.

Southern Copper shares are going to split on Tuesday, August 11th. The 1.012-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 10th.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Southern Copper's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Southern Copper's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $127.00 to $131.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $148.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southern Copper

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,807 shares in the company, valued at $321,320.74. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404 shares of company stock valued at $74,108. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,483,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,788 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Southern Copper

Here are the key news stories impacting Southern Copper this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Copper prices have firmed, which is constructive for Southern Copper’s revenue and margins because the company is highly leveraged to the copper market. Southern Copper NYSE: SCCO In Focus As Copper Prices Firm
  • Positive Sentiment: Southern Copper reported Q2 earnings per share of $2.01, beating analyst expectations, and revenue rose 40.6% year over year, showing strong operating momentum. Southern Copper earnings report
  • Neutral Sentiment: Revenue of $4.29 billion came in a bit below expectations, which offsets some of the positive earnings surprise and may keep a lid on enthusiasm. Southern Copper earnings report
  • Negative Sentiment: Broader copper-market weakness was highlighted in recent trading, which can weigh on SCCO because its stock often moves with the underlying commodity. Copper’s Biggest Intraday Drop in 2026: 5 Stocks Most at Risk Today

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation NYSE: SCCO is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper's operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Southern Copper Right Now?

Before you consider Southern Copper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southern Copper wasn't on the list.

While Southern Copper currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
CETX: Where AI, Defense, and Opportunity Collide
CETX: Where AI, Defense, and Opportunity Collide
From Equiscreen (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines