Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:SBSI)

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Southside Bancshares logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • $0.36 quarterly dividend declared, payable June 1 to holders of record on May 18 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, representing an annualized yield of about 4.3%.
  • The company has increased its dividend annually for 30 consecutive years, though its average dividend growth over the past three years was reported at 0.0%.
  • Southside reported Q1 EPS of $0.78, beating estimates of $0.76 while revenue of $70.29M slightly missed expectations; analysts have an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SBSI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.85%.The business had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Southside Bancshares from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Southside Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas. Through its subsidiary, Southside Bank, it provides a broad array of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's offerings include deposit products, loan facilities and treasury management solutions tailored to the needs of its clientele. Established in 1974, Southside Bancshares has grown its footprint across East and North Texas while maintaining a community banking focus.

In the commercial banking segment, the company extends financing for real estate development, construction projects, equipment purchases and working capital needs.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Southside Bancshares Right Now?

Before you consider Southside Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southside Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Southside Bancshares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
By Thomas Hughes | May 1, 2026
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines