SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.26%.The firm had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.29 million.

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SouthState Bank Price Performance

NYSE SSB traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 976,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average of $95.44. SouthState Bank has a one year low of $84.47 and a one year high of $108.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState Bank by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,079 shares of the company's stock worth $120,530,000 after acquiring an additional 889,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SouthState Bank by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company's stock worth $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 672,721 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SouthState Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $43,631,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SouthState Bank by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,034 shares of the company's stock worth $157,306,000 after acquiring an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState Bank by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 380,598 shares of the company's stock worth $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 308,362 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Barclays upped their price target on SouthState Bank from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SouthState Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on SouthState Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised SouthState Bank from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SouthState Bank

About SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank NYSE: SSB is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

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