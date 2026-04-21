S&P Global (SPGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $4.0766 billion for the quarter. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $442.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.41 and a 200-day moving average of $475.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sfam LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $558.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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