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Space Stocks To Research - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GE Aerospace (GE), Rocket Lab (RKLB) and Boeing (BA) are MarketBeat's three space stocks to watch, chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume among space-related companies in recent days; space stocks are seen as growth-oriented but carry elevated technical, regulatory and volatility risks.
  • Company roles: GE Aerospace supplies commercial and military jet engines and propulsion systems; Rocket Lab offers small/medium launch services, spacecraft design, manufacturing and on-orbit management; Boeing covers commercial airplanes plus defense, satellites, missile defense and human spaceflight/launch systems.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GE Aerospace.

GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve space-related activities—such as launch services, satellite manufacturing and operations, space-based communications and earth observation, space tourism, in‑space services, and the ground equipment and software that support them. Investors typically view them as a growth-oriented but often speculative segment, offering upside from long‑term secular trends and government contracts while carrying elevated technical, regulatory, capital‑intensity and volatility risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GE Aerospace Right Now?

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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