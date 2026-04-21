Space Stocks To Watch Today - April 21st

GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, Boeing, and RTX are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies whose primary business involves space-related activities—such as launch services, satellite manufacturing and operations, space systems and components, ground equipment, and emerging areas like space tourism and in‑orbit services. Investors treat them as a high-growth but capital‑intensive and often volatile sector influenced by technology development, government contracts and regulation, long lead times, and cyclical demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.
GE Aerospace (GE)
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GE
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS
Boeing (BA)
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BA
RTX (RTX)
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX
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