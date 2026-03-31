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Space Stocks To Watch Today - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rocket Lab (RKLB), GE Aerospace (GE) and Boeing (BA) are the three "Space stocks" MarketBeat highlights today, chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume among space-related public companies in recent days.
  • Business exposure: Rocket Lab provides launch services, spacecraft design and small/medium rockets; GE Aerospace supplies commercial and defense engines and propulsion systems; Boeing spans commercial airliners plus defense, space & security including satellites and launch systems.
  • Investor context: MarketBeat notes space stocks are a thematic, high-growth area tied to commercial demand and government contracts but carry elevated technical, regulatory and capital risks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Space stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve space-related activities — such as launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, space technology suppliers, ground infrastructure and data services, or broader aerospace firms with significant space exposure. Investors treat them as a thematic sector that can offer high-growth opportunities tied to commercial space demand and government contracts, but also carry elevated technical, regulatory and capital-risk profiles and are often accessed via individual equities or dedicated ETFs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

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