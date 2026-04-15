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Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Spark New Zealand logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Spark New Zealand saw an unusually-high trading volume of 60,139 shares mid-day, up 88% from the prior session's 31,934, with the stock last trading at $6.20 versus a prior close of $6.3250.
  • The stock is trading below both key technical levels, with a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.
  • Spark New Zealand is a leading New Zealand telecommunications and digital-services provider (rebranded from Telecom New Zealand in 2014) offering mobile, broadband, cloud, managed IT, cybersecurity and software solutions to consumer and enterprise customers.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Spark New Zealand.

Shares of Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 60,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session's volume of 31,934 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $6.3250.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand OTCMKTS: SPKKY is a leading telecommunications and digital services provider based in New Zealand. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including mobile voice and data plans, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and digital connectivity solutions. Spark's portfolio also extends to cloud computing, managed IT services, cybersecurity, and software development, catering to both consumer and enterprise markets.

Originally established as Telecom New Zealand in 1987, the company underwent a major rebrand in 2014 to become Spark New Zealand, reflecting its strategic shift toward digital innovation and customer-centric services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While Spark New Zealand currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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