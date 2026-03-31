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Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Trading Up 9.7% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Spectra Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 9.7% intraday to as high as GBX 154.45 (last GBX 152) on Tuesday, with volume of 217,836 shares—about a 145% increase versus the average session volume.
  • Solid liquidity and low valuation: the company reports a quick ratio of 5.91, current ratio of 2.27, a market cap of £73.63 million and a P/E of 5.65, while showing a very low beta (0.02).
  • Business focus: Spectra Systems develops optical security solutions, including taggant sensor systems for banknote and document authentication, security pigments, and banknote cleaning/disinfection systems.
  • Five stocks we like better than Spectra Systems.

Shares of Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY - Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154.45 and last traded at GBX 152. 217,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 89,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50.

Spectra Systems Stock Up 10.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.32. The firm has a market cap of £73.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.02.

Spectra Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems. It also provides optical materials for security and quality control, such as fluorescent and phosphorescent pigments and dyes, invisible pigments and dyes, and gasochromic response materials; customized materials and hardware solutions; and internal control systems for real-time fraud control and risk management used by lottery and gaming operators.

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