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Spectral Diagnostics (EDTXF) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Spectral Diagnostics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Spectral Diagnostics is expected to report earnings before the market opens on Friday, May 8, with analysts forecasting EPS of ($0.0072) and revenue of $0.542 million for the quarter.
  • In its prior report (March 26) the company posted EPS of ($0.01), matching consensus, but revenue of $0.28 million fell short of the $0.54 million expectation.
  • Shares opened at $0.99 (52‑week range $0.57–$1.31) with a market cap of $289.78 million and a negative P/E of -8.23; the company develops endotoxin diagnostics and a polymyxin B hemoperfusion therapy for septic shock.
  • Interested in Spectral Diagnostics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Spectral Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.0072) per share and revenue of $0.5420 million for the quarter.

Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.54 million.

Spectral Diagnostics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of EDTXF stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Spectral Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.10.

Spectral Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies.

Read More

Earnings History for Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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