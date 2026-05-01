Spectral Diagnostics (EDTXF) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Spectral Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.0072) per share and revenue of $0.5420 million for the quarter.

Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.54 million.

Get Spectral Diagnostics alerts: Sign Up

Spectral Diagnostics Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of EDTXF stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Spectral Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.10.

Spectral Diagnostics Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spectral Diagnostics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spectral Diagnostics wasn't on the list.

While Spectral Diagnostics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here