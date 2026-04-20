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Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Down 1.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Spectral Diagnostics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares down 1.8% intraday to $1.00 with about 19,291 shares traded, a ~157% increase versus the average daily volume.
  • The company reported ($0.01) EPS that matched estimates but revenue of $0.28M fell short of the $0.54M consensus, indicating a top-line miss.
  • Spectral focuses on septic shock diagnostics and therapy (notably the Endotoxin Activity Assay and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion) and has a market cap of ~$293M with a negative P/E of -8.33.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Spectral Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF - Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 19,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 7,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0180.

Spectral Diagnostics Stock Down 1.8%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $293.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EDTXF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

About Spectral Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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