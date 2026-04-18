Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as high as C$1.41. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 27,941 shares trading hands.
Spectral Medical Stock Up 0.7%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$407.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.37.
Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Spectral Medical Company Profile
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Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation. The segments of the group are Spectral Medical Inc, which is the key revenue-generating segment that manufactures and sells its EAA diagnostic and certain proprietary reagents; Dialco Medical Inc segment; and Corporate.
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