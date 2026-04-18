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Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Spectral Medical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Spectral Medical passed above its 50-day moving average (50‑day MA C$1.35), trading as high as C$1.41 and last at C$1.39 on volume of 27,941 shares, a 0.7% intraday gain.
  • Key fundamentals show a market cap of C$407.85M, a negative PE with reported EPS of C($0.01) last quarter and analyst expectations of -0.05 for the year, while liquidity is weak (current ratio 0.61, quick ratio 0.45) and debt‑to‑equity stands at 26.03.
  • The company is focused on commercializing a septic shock treatment using its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic, and also sells proprietary reagents and instrumentation.
  • Interested in Spectral Medical? Here are five stocks we like better.

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as high as C$1.41. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 27,941 shares trading hands.

Spectral Medical Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$407.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.37.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation. The segments of the group are Spectral Medical Inc, which is the key revenue-generating segment that manufactures and sells its EAA diagnostic and certain proprietary reagents; Dialco Medical Inc segment; and Corporate.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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