Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21, FiscalAI reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $708.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Spectrum Brands' conference call:

The company beat expectations in Q2 with net sales +4.9% , adjusted EBITDA +17.8% and adjusted EPS $1.25 , and has raised its full‑year adjusted EBITDA outlook to low‑ to mid‑single‑digit growth.

, and , and has raised its full‑year adjusted EBITDA outlook to low‑ to mid‑single‑digit growth. Global Pet Care and Home & Garden drove growth — GPC organic sales up 7.6% (reported +11.2%) and H&G sales +11.3% with meaningful margin expansion, fueled by product innovation and share gains.

and drove growth — GPC organic sales up 7.6% (reported +11.2%) and H&G sales +11.3% with meaningful margin expansion, fueled by product innovation and share gains. Spectrum entered a strategic partnership with Oaktree, who will invest $127 million (preferred equity plus a term loan) in the HPC business on a non‑recourse basis, creating a well‑capitalized standalone vehicle and clear separation/monetization optionality.

(preferred equity plus a term loan) in the HPC business on a non‑recourse basis, creating a well‑capitalized standalone vehicle and clear separation/monetization optionality. Balance sheet and capital return remain strong with approximately $125M cash , net leverage at 1.66x , minimal revolver usage, ongoing buybacks (100k shares, ~$6.8M this quarter) and ~ $300M repurchase authorization remaining.

, net leverage at , minimal revolver usage, ongoing buybacks (100k shares, ~$6.8M this quarter) and ~ repurchase authorization remaining. The Home & Personal Care segment remains weak — organic sales down ~10.7% (reported -5.5%), appliances particularly pressured in NA/EMEA and management expects HPC revenue to decline for the year despite modest EBITDA improvement and lingering tariff/consumer risks.

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Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 402,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Spectrum Brands's payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Spectrum Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Spectrum Brands this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

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