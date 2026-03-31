Free Trial
→ J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)tc pixel

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Trading Up 10% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Speedy Hire logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped ~10% to GBX 22.65 on Tuesday from GBX 20.60, with 952,376 shares traded (about 11% below average session volume).
  • Insider purchase: Rhian Bartlett bought 1,760,000 shares at GBX 26 on Jan 5 (≈£457,600), and insiders now hold 2.41% of the company.
  • Financial concerns: Market cap ~£104.4m, a negative PE (-8.95) and high leverage (debt-to-equity 171.05) with a low current ratio (0.46), signaling liquidity and profitability pressures.
  • Interested in Speedy Hire? Here are five stocks we like better.

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY - Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.65 and last traded at GBX 22.65. 952,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,074,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.60.

Speedy Hire Trading Up 10.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £104.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

In other news, insider Rhian Bartlett acquired 1,760,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 per share, with a total value of £457,600. Insiders own 2.41% of the company's stock.

About Speedy Hire

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment. It also sells access, lifting, survey, rail, and personal protective and safety equipment; various tools and equipment; and cutting, grinding, and sanding equipment, as well as site supplies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Speedy Hire Right Now?

Before you consider Speedy Hire, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Speedy Hire wasn't on the list.

While Speedy Hire currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines