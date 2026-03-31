Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Trading Up 10% - Here's Why

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Speedy Hire Trading Up 10.0%

Speedy Hire Plc ( LON:SDY Get Free Report ) traded up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.65 and last traded at GBX 22.65. 952,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,074,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.60.

The company has a market capitalization of £104.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

In other news, insider Rhian Bartlett acquired 1,760,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 per share, with a total value of £457,600. Insiders own 2.41% of the company's stock.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment. It also sells access, lifting, survey, rail, and personal protective and safety equipment; various tools and equipment; and cutting, grinding, and sanding equipment, as well as site supplies.

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