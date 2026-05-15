Spire Global Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR reported first-quarter 2026 results that exceeded its own guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, while management reiterated its full-year outlook and said the company’s growth plan remains weighted toward the second half of the year.

Chief Executive Officer Theresa Condor said the quarter “confirmed the shape of the year” the company outlined in March, with catalysts for growth “specific, named, and actively in motion.” She said core revenue excluding maritime grew 13% year-over-year and that Spire’s full-year growth guidance of more than 50% on an ex-maritime basis remains unchanged.

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GAAP revenue for the quarter was $15.8 million, above the high end of the company’s guidance range, according to Chief Financial Officer Ali Engel. Maritime revenue contributed $1.9 million. Non-GAAP gross margin was 44%, up 5 percentage points from the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA was negative $10.2 million, also ahead of the high end of guidance.

Full-year guidance maintained

Spire maintained its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $75 million to $85 million. The company also reiterated its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of negative $26 million to negative $20.7 million and non-GAAP operating loss guidance of negative $37.8 million to negative $32.6 million. Non-GAAP loss per share is expected to range from negative $0.93 to negative $0.79, based on approximately 37.9 million shares.

Engel said Spire will shift to providing annual guidance rather than quarterly guidance, citing the timing of large government and enterprise contracts. “Large government and enterprise contracts close on customer timelines, not on 90 day calendar quarters,” Engel said. She added that the company’s internal forecasting and visibility into the year have not changed.

Management said approximately 76% of Spire’s 2026 revenue guidance is currently under contract, with additional visibility from sole-source procurements where the company expects to be the named provider. Condor said the work required to reach the high end of the company’s revenue range is now largely execution-related.

RF geolocation and weather data drive opportunity

Condor highlighted progress in radio frequency geolocation, or RFGL, which she said is converting from a technical milestone into revenue. During the quarter, Spire deployed 19 satellites across two launches, expanding RFGL collection capacity by six new satellite pairings. The company also demonstrated single-satellite geolocation for S-band and X-band signals, which Condor said are important for defense missions.

Spire was awarded five new RFGL orders from U.S. customers and signed three new international RFGL customers during the quarter. In response to an analyst question, Condor confirmed that Spire is generating RFGL revenue today and said demand is increasing in both the United States and Europe.

“The NRO has continued to add to the contract that we have with them,” Condor said, referring to the National Reconnaissance Office. She added that in Europe, Spire continues to move through a process of pilots, data subscriptions and discussions about sovereign constellations.

On the weather side, Condor said Spire’s Hyperspectral Microwave Sounder achieved first light and is now delivering data to an end-user customer. She said on-orbit observations are meeting and, in many cases, exceeding technical targets. In response to an analyst question, she said the company is delivering the data now and believes it is being paid for that data.

NOAA pipeline and government demand in focus

Condor said Spire is actively bidding on more than $150 million of 2026 opportunities across the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration portfolio, with more than half in active proposal status this month. She also discussed NOAA’s $8 billion IDIQ procurement, which she said covers seven data types, four of which Spire can deliver with infrastructure already on orbit.

During the question-and-answer session, Condor said NOAA is focused on radio occultation and microwave sounding as the two most important areas to begin procuring, while reflectometry and ocean surface winds are also priorities. She said the size of the IDIQ indicates “how serious NOAA is” about commercial data procurement.

Spire’s existing NOAA radio occultation contract, an $11.2 million one-year award from last year, is in full execution, Condor said. She added that the company expects greater scope on that program this year and expects initial revenue from microwave sounder data sales to begin in 2026.

Balance sheet strengthened after private placement

Spire exited the first quarter with approximately $50 million in cash and marketable securities and remains debt-free, Engel said. On April 10, the company closed a private placement that added $65.5 million in net proceeds to its balance sheet.

Engel said the raise was partly a response to institutional investor demand and gives Spire additional capacity to accelerate growth into 2027 and beyond, particularly in defense, intelligence and weather data procurement. She said the company expects its current cash position to fund operations through adjusted EBITDA breakeven and beyond.

Spire continues to target adjusted EBITDA breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027, followed by positive operating cash flow sometime in 2027.

Manufacturing capacity and launch access cited as advantages

Management emphasized Spire’s launch access and manufacturing footprint as competitive advantages. Condor said the company has launched more than 240 satellites across more than 40 campaigns and has reserved launch capacity through 2028. She said that, as launch access increasingly constrains some satellite services peers, Spire is “not in that constraint.”

Condor also discussed Spire’s transatlantic manufacturing capabilities, including the company’s Munich facility. In response to an analyst question, she said the company has capacity for 300 to 400 satellites across Boulder, Munich and Glasgow. She said the EURIALO satellites are the first to be integrated from the Munich facility, supporting European sovereign capabilities.

Condor said the company’s commercial customer base is also becoming more durable, with new contract durations lengthening and existing customers expanding Spire data into new workflows and business units. She cited Spire’s integration with Amadeus, which supports service to more than 400 airlines globally, as an example from the quarter.

Looking ahead, management said investors should watch for NOAA proposal decisions, RFGL contract conversions and continued expansion of Spire’s RFGL collection footprint.

About Spire Global NYSE: SPIR

Spire Global NYSE: SPIR is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth's atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company's core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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