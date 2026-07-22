Spok (SPOK) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Spok to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Spok alerts: Sign Up

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Spok had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 9.27%.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.47. Spok has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Spok's payout ratio is 208.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Spok from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spok from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOK

Insider Activity at Spok

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,734,568.55. This trade represents a 3.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 33.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 130,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spok by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Spok by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 170,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 81,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spok by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,029 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 8,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 65,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company's stock.

About Spok

Spok, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare communications and collaboration company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The company specializes in providing secure, real-time clinical communication solutions designed to streamline workflows and enhance patient care. Serving hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations across North America and selected international markets, Spok has positioned itself as a leading provider of secure messaging and nurse call integration.

Spok's flagship offering, the Spok Care Connect platform, delivers a suite of integrated products, including secure text and voice messaging, alarm and event management, call center solutions, and digital signage.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spok, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spok wasn't on the list.

While Spok currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here