Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 129.89% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.94.

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Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of Sportradar Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. 5,453,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Sportradar Group's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham published a "buy" on Sportradar, a reaffirming analyst vote that can support short-term buying interest. Sportradar Gets a Buy from Needham

Needham published a "buy" on Sportradar, a reaffirming analyst vote that can support short-term buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages kept "buy"/"overweight" ratings despite cutting price targets — a sign some analysts still see multi‑quarter upside even after recent volatility. (See coverage of multiple firm notes.) Brokerage Notes

Multiple brokerages kept "buy"/"overweight" ratings despite cutting price targets — a sign some analysts still see multi‑quarter upside even after recent volatility. (See coverage of multiple firm notes.) Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings showed solid revenue growth but missed EPS and revenue estimates, creating mixed fundamentals — growth supports the thesis, while the EPS miss and guidance uncertainty add caution. Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Q1 earnings showed solid revenue growth but missed EPS and revenue estimates, creating mixed fundamentals — growth supports the thesis, while the EPS miss and guidance uncertainty add caution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities law firms (Rosen, Kessler Topaz, Levi & Korsinsky, BFA, Pomerantz) have opened investigations into possible disclosures tied to recent allegations — this increases legal and remediation risk and can sustain selling pressure. Rosen Law Firm: Rosen Law Firm Notice ; Kessler Topaz: Kessler Topaz Notice

Multiple securities law firms (Rosen, Kessler Topaz, Levi & Korsinsky, BFA, Pomerantz) have opened investigations into possible disclosures tied to recent allegations — this increases legal and remediation risk and can sustain selling pressure. Rosen Law Firm: ; Kessler Topaz: Negative Sentiment: Short-seller reports (Muddy Waters/Callisto Research) prompted an earlier >20% one-day drop and allege the company facilitated illegal gambling via its partner/distribution model — the allegations are the catalyst for much of the regulatory and litigation activity. Coverage and investor alerts reference these claims. Short-seller Allegations & Alerts

Short-seller reports (Muddy Waters/Callisto Research) prompted an earlier >20% one-day drop and allege the company facilitated illegal gambling via its partner/distribution model — the allegations are the catalyst for much of the regulatory and litigation activity. Coverage and investor alerts reference these claims. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have cut price targets across the board (examples include Benchmark, Citigroup, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Truist, Stifel, BTIG, Needham), reflecting increased uncertainty — this reduces analyst-derived upside and can limit new buyers until visibility improves. Price Target Cuts Summary

Analysts have cut price targets across the board (examples include Benchmark, Citigroup, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Truist, Stifel, BTIG, Needham), reflecting increased uncertainty — this reduces analyst-derived upside and can limit new buyers until visibility improves. Negative Sentiment: SRAD recently hit a 52-week low after the earnings/short-seller wave and downgrades, signaling weak near-term sentiment and raising the bar for positive news to restore confidence. 52-Week Low Coverage

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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